India raises import tax on edible oils: government order
November 18, 2017 / 4:55 AM / Updated 14 minutes ago

India raises import tax on edible oils: government order

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India doubled the import tax on crude palm oil to 30 percent, while the duty on refined palm oil has been raised to 40 percent from 25 percent earlier, the government said in an order late on Friday, as it tries to support local farmers.

Dock workers stand near containers stacked at the Container Terminal at the Cochin Port on Willingdon Island Kerala July 27, 2009. REUTERS/Sivaram V/Files

The world’s biggest importer of edible oils also raised the import tax on crude soyoil to 30 percent from 17.5 percent earlier. It raised the import tax on refined soyoil to 35 percent from 20 percent earlier, it said.

India imports palm oil mainly from Indonesia and Malaysia and soyoil from Argentina and Brazil.

Reporting by Mayank Bhardwaj and Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman

