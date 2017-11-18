FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India raises import tax on edible oils - government order
#Domestic News
November 18, 2017 / 4:46 AM / a day ago

India raises import tax on edible oils - government order

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI, Nov 18 (Reuters) - India doubled the import tax on crude palm oil to 30 percent, while the duty on refined palm oil has been raised to 40 percent from 25 percent earlier, the government said in an order late on Friday, as it tries to support local farmers.

The world’s biggest importer of edible oils also raised the import tax on crude soyoil to 30 percent from 17.5 percent earlier. It raised the import tax on refined soyoil to 35 percent from 20 percent earlier, it said.

India imports palm oil mainly from Indonesia and Malaysia and soyoil from Argentina and Brazil. (Reporting by Mayank Bhardwaj and Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

