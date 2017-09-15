FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India's 2017/18 edible oil imports seen up 1.6 pct y/y - Mistry
September 15, 2017 / 8:32 AM / a month ago

India's 2017/18 edible oil imports seen up 1.6 pct y/y - Mistry

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI, Sept 15 (Reuters) - India’s edible oil imports are likely to rise 1.6 percent from a year ago to 15.5 million tonnes in 2017/18 as overseas purchases of palm oil are expected to rise, a leading industry analyst Dorab Mistry said on Friday.

The world’s biggest edible oil importer is likely to import 3.5 percent more of palm oil from a year ago in the marketing year starting Nov. 1, pushing up its overseas purchases to 9.65 million tonnes, Mistry told Globoil India conference in Mumbai. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Malini Menon)

