Money News
July 10, 2019 / 7:36 AM / Updated an hour ago

India passenger vehicle sales slump in June

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Vehicles are seen in a traffic jam during rush hour in Mumbai February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/File photo

BENGALURU (Reuters) - India’s passenger vehicles sales slumped 17.54% in June, an auto industry body said on Wednesday, resulting in an 18.4% fall in sales in the first quarter.

Domestic passenger vehicles sales fell to 225,732 last month from 273,748 in the year-ago period, while two-wheeler sales dropped 11.7% in June, according to data released by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM).

For the quarter ended June 30, vehicle sales across all categories declined by 12.35% to 6.1 million units.

Earlier, India’s largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki Ltd cut production for a fifth straight month in June on surging inventories.

Reporting By Arnab Paul in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
