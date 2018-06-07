FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 7, 2018 / 10:48 AM / Updated 18 minutes ago

Saudi Arabia bans fruit and vegetables from Kerala

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia has banned imports of frozen and processed fruit and vegetables from Kerala, citing the risk from an outbreak of Nipah virus, Saudi Arabia said in a filing published by World Trade Organization on Thursday.

Medics wearing protective gear examine a patient at a hospital in Kozhikode in Kerala May 21, 2018. REUTERS/Stringer

Nipah has killed at least 15 people in Kerala, but no cases of the virus have been found outside the state. There is no vaccine for the virus, which is spread through bodily fluids and can cause encephalitis, or inflammation of the brain, the World Health Organization says.

Reporting by Tom Miles, editing by Stephanie Nebehay

