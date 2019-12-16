Indian carrier Vistara's chief commercial officer resigns

FILE PHOTO: A Vistara Airbus A320 passenger aircraft prepares for takeoff at Chhatrapati Shivaji International airport in Mumbai, India, July 11, 2018. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Vistara’s Chief Commercial Officer Sanjiv Kapoor has resigned after four years with the company, citing personal reasons, and will step down on Dec. 31, the Indian full-service airline said in a statement on Monday.

Kapoor’s resignation comes as the carrier, jointly owned by India’s Tata Group and Singapore Airlines, embarks on a global expansion drive with plans to launch long-haul flights in 2020.

The airline’s Chief Strategy Officer Vinod Kannan will take over as chief commercial officer, Vistara said.