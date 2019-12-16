Money News
December 16, 2019 / 9:25 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

Indian carrier Vistara's chief commercial officer resigns

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: A Vistara Airbus A320 passenger aircraft prepares for takeoff at Chhatrapati Shivaji International airport in Mumbai, India, July 11, 2018. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Vistara’s Chief Commercial Officer Sanjiv Kapoor has resigned after four years with the company, citing personal reasons, and will step down on Dec. 31, the Indian full-service airline said in a statement on Monday.

Kapoor’s resignation comes as the carrier, jointly owned by India’s Tata Group and Singapore Airlines, embarks on a global expansion drive with plans to launch long-haul flights in 2020.

The airline’s Chief Strategy Officer Vinod Kannan will take over as chief commercial officer, Vistara said.

Reporting by Aditi Shah, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below