India market regulator to investigate possible leak of company earnings
November 17, 2017 / 5:04 AM / 2 days ago

India market regulator to investigate possible leak of company earnings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, Nov 17 (Reuters) - India’s market regulator will investigate possible leaks of company earnings in social media chatrooms, its chief Ajay Tyagi said on Friday.

A Reuters investigation documented at least 12 cases of prescient messages about major Indian companies being posted in private WhatsApp groups.

“We will certainly investigate the issue. It is a work in progress,” Tyagi, Chairman of the Securities and Exchange Board of India, told Reuters, when asked what action the regulator was considering. (Reporting by Abhirup Roy; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
