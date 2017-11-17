India market regulator to investigate possible leak of company earnings

MUMBAI, Nov 17 (Reuters) - India’s market regulator will investigate possible leaks of company earnings in social media chatrooms, its chief Ajay Tyagi said on Friday.

A Reuters investigation documented at least 12 cases of prescient messages about major Indian companies being posted in private WhatsApp groups.

“We will certainly investigate the issue. It is a work in progress,” Tyagi, Chairman of the Securities and Exchange Board of India, told Reuters, when asked what action the regulator was considering. (Reporting by Abhirup Roy; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)