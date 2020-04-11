India to export wheat to Afghanistan, Lebanon in diplomatic deals

A worker spreads wheat crop for drying at a wholesale grain market in the northern Indian city of Chandigarh April 22, 2015. REUTERS/Ajay Verma/Files

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India will export 50,000 tonnes of wheat to Afghanistan and 40,000 tonnes of the grain to Lebanon in diplomatic deals, the Indian farm minister said on Friday.

Since India has produced more wheat than it consumes, New Delhi has decided to export the grain to Afghanistan and Lebanon after receiving requests from the two countries, Narendra Singh Tomar said in a Tweet.

The Indian government has asked the National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India Ltd, a farmers’ cooperative, to supply wheat to Afghanistan and Lebanon under a government-to-government deal, Tomar said.

India is expected to produce a record 106.21 million tonnes of wheat this year, as favourable weather conditions helped to improve crop yields, with output far exceeding demand and further boosting stocks at grain bins.