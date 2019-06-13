Indiabulls Housing Finance soars after writ petition withdrawn

People watch a large screen displaying India's benchmark share index on the facade of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai, India, January 20, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade/File Photo

BENGALURU (Reuters) - Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd on Thursday said a writ petition alleging financial misdeeds against the mortgage lender had been withdrawn, sending shares nearly 8% higher.

A criminal writ petition filed on Monday in India’s Supreme Court, alleging that about 980 billion rupees ($14 billion) had been siphoned out of the company by senior officials using a web of shell companies.

The company said on Wednesday the petitioner had admitted in court that the petition was defective in nature and that he would approach the court after rectifying it.