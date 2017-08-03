FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 days ago
Indian Oil Corp Q1 profit falls 45 pct but beats estimates
#Business
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#Monsoon
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Retail inflation seen picking up in July: Reuters poll
Economy
Retail inflation seen picking up in July: Reuters poll
Thousands attend events for ousted Pakistani PM Sharif
Pakistan
Thousands attend events for ousted Pakistani PM Sharif
Car rams into soldiers in Paris suburb, suspect arrested
WORLD
Car rams into soldiers in Paris suburb, suspect arrested
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Markets News
August 3, 2017 / 8:44 AM / 7 days ago

Indian Oil Corp Q1 profit falls 45 pct but beats estimates

1 Min Read

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Indian Oil Corp Ltd said on Thursday net profit fell 45 percent in its fiscal first quarter of 2017, beating analysts' estimates.

Net profit was 45.49 billion rupees ($714.83 million) in the quarter ended on June 30, compared with 82.69 billion rupees a year earlier, the country's top refiner said. (bit.ly/2v21dfw)

Analysts on average had expected a net profit of 30.63 billion rupees for the first quarter, Thomson Reuters data showed.

Average gross refining margins declined to $4.32 per barrel, compared with $9.98 per barrel in the same period last year.

IOC shares were up about 6 percent as of 0832 GMT while the broader Nifty 50 index was 0.34 percent lower. ($1 = 63.6375 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.