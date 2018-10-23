FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 23, 2018 / 7:11 PM / Updated an hour ago

Indiana attorney general not charged after groping allegations

Gabriella Borter

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Indiana’s attorney general will not face criminal charges after a special prosecutor investigated claims by four women that he groped them at a party, an attorney for the women said on Tuesday.

Special prosecutor Daniel Sigler was appointed to investigate the allegations against state Attorney General Curtis Hill, a Republican who faced calls to resign after they became public this summer.

Representatives for Sigler and Hill were not immediately available to comment.

Hill has denied ever touching anyone inappropriately.

The four women who accused Hill of sexual misconduct intend to file a civil lawsuit, their lawyer, Hannah Kaufman Joseph, said on Tuesday.

Reporting by Gabriella Borter in New York; Editing by Dan Grebler

