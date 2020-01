A logo of Indian Oil is seen on the shirt of an employee at a fuel station in New Delhi, August 29, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/File Photo

BENGALURU (Reuters) - Indian Oil Corp Ltd, the country’s top refiner, reported a threefold rise in December-quarter profit on Thursday.

Net profit for the state-owned company was 23.39 billion rupees ($329.11 million) in the quarter ended Dec. 31, compared with 7.17 billion rupees a year earlier.

Revenue from operations for the reported quarter fell 9.4% to 1.45 trillion rupees.

($1 = 71.0700 Indian rupees)