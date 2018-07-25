IndiGo grounds five A320neo aircraft in Delhi

(Reuters) - InterGlobe Aviation Ltd, operator of IndiGo, said on Wednesday it grounded five Airbus A320neo aircraft at New Delhi airport after issues with their engines manufactured by United Technologies’ Pratt & Whitney.

File Photo: An IndiGo Airlines cabin baggage security check tag is pictured on a passenger's luggage at Bengaluru International Airport in Bangalore March 5, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

The aircraft are expected to be back in service in the second half of August, InterGlobe Aviation said in a statement.

India’s aviation regulator in March had ordered immediate grounding of Airbus A320neo aircraft fitted with certain Pratt & Whitney engines.

InterGlobe shares fell 3.2 percent to their lowest in 14 months in afternoon trade in Mumbai.