Zara launches online sales in 106 new countries

A woman walks in front of an advertisement for an Inditex owned Zara store in Milan, Italy, March 30, 2017. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo/File Photo

MADRID (Reuters) - Clothing retailer Zara will expand online sales to an additional 106 countries through a dedicated online platform, mostly in Africa, parent firm Inditex announced on Wednesday.

The launch means Zara apparel will be available online in 202 countries.

“From tomorrow, Zara’s global women’s, men’s and kids collections will be available in a total of 202 markets, underpinned by the integrated store and online platform,” the company said in a statement.

Inditex has said it aims by 2020 to have all its brands, including Massimo Dutti and teen brand Bershka, available online worldwide.

Zara customers in countries including Angola, Ivory Coast and Indonesia will be able to place orders in euros including shipping costs and custom charges, the company said. Orders will be filled from the online platform in Spain.

Online sales at Inditex jumped 41 percent in 2017 to reach 10 percent of group net sales, although this left it behind some rivals.

Inditex is seeking to integrate online sales with store network by focusing on large, attractive stores where customers might try on items to buy later online.