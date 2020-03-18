Zara-owner Inditex postpones dividend as sales plummet

MADRID (Reuters) - Zara-owner Inditex said on Wednesday the coronavirus pandemic had dealt a significant blow to its business, with sales in the first two weeks of March plunging 24.1% and nearly half its stores temporarily closed around the world.

FILE PHOTO: The logo of a Zara store, an Inditex brand, is seen in central Madrid, Spain, December 13, 2017. REUTERS/Susana Vera

The cash-rich fashion group postponed its dividend payment and booked a provision of 287 million euros ($316 million) as the slump in demand while shoppers stay at home to avoid infection reduces the value of its spring/summer inventory.

“The solidity of the group’s 2019 earnings and strong balance sheet puts us in a strong position for tackling the challenges emerging in 2020,” the company said in a statement.

Unlike many retailers struggling to adapt to changing shopping habits, Inditex has a pile of cash in its coffers. Net cash stood at 8.06 billion euros at the end of the year, the company said, up 20% on year.

Retailers like Nike Inc, Urban Outfitters Inc and Under Armour Inc have closed stores globally as they try to limit the spread of the coronavirus.

In an attempt to get shoppers to splurge online, Inditex rival H&M offered 20% discounts and free delivery in some regions on Tuesday and 50% discounts at its upmarket label Arket on items such as wool blazers and linen boiler suits.

Inditex, which is not cutting prices, has temporarily shut all its stores in domestic market Spain, where there has been a nationwide lockdown since Saturday. Bars, restaurants and shops selling non-essential items have shut.

Spain has been affected more by the coronavirus than any other European country except Italy and accounts for the fashion retailer’s largest network of stores by far. Inditex said it had temporarily closed 3,785 stores worldwide.

The world’s biggest clothing retailer reported annual net profit of 3.64 billion euros, up 6% from the year-ago period. The growth would have been 12% had it not been for the booked provision, the company said.

“In a tough sector, we think Inditex is relatively well positioned due to its high margin and strong balance sheet,” said Richard Chamberlain of RBC Capital Markets.

Shares in the Spanish chain have sunk since the coronavirus outbreak and are down by 34% since January to their lowest level in over five years. Shares were 2.2% lower on Tuesday.

The company said online sales were continuing and the group’s supply chain was functioning normally. All stores in China but 11 were now open, the company said.

Inditex has more than 600 stores in China, around a third of which are fast-fashion leader Zara.

($1 = 0.9097 euros)