Indivior: U.S. court rules against generic rival's appeal

(Reuters) - Indivior Plc notched a legal victory on Tuesday after a U.S. court reaffirmed that a generic rival could not re-launch cheaper versions of the British drugmaker’s best-selling opioid addiction treatment in the United States.

The British drugmaker was granted a preliminary injunction earlier this month that prevented Dr. Reddy’s from selling its copycat version.

Indivior and Dr. Reddy’s have been locked in a battle ever since the Indian drugmaker announced a cheaper version of the UK firm’s blockbuster opiate addiction drug Suboxone Film.

Indivior had also issued a profit warning last week on a bigger-than-expected blow from a copycat of its top opioid addiction treatment, sending its shares down more than 20 percent.

The company’s shares have dropped over 40 percent since Dr. Reddy’s announced a cheaper version of the drug.