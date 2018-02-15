FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 15, 2018 / 8:15 AM / 2 days ago

Indivior legal costs rise, new anti-addiction drug ready

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Britain’s Indivior, which makes drugs to treat opioid addiction and plans to launch a key new product this month, said on Thursday it had increased provisions for investigative and antitrust litigation matters to $438 million.

The U.S. Department of Justice is probing its marketing practices. The company also faces claims it tried to delay entry of generic versions of some of its products.

Analysts at brokerage Jefferies said the $185 million increase in legal provisions in the fourth quarter of 2017 was “sizeable” but could signal Indivior was making progress in settling the issues, which would be positive.

Indivior said it would launch its new once-monthly anti-addiction injection Sublocade in the United States in the week of Feb. 26.

The company expects group sales of between $1.13 and $1.17 billion in 2018, up from $1.09 billion last year. (Reporting by Ben Hirschler; Editing by David Holmes)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
