UK's Indivior posts profit compared with year-ago loss
November 2, 2017 / 11:25 AM / a day ago

UK's Indivior posts profit compared with year-ago loss

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 2 (Reuters) - British drugmaker Indivior posted a quarterly profit compared with a year-ago loss, helped by strength in its U.S. business and lower costs.

The maker of drugs that treat opioid addiction posted a net profit of $50 million, for the three months ended Sept. 30, compared with a loss of $149 million, a year ago.

The company said its best-selling drug Suboxone Film’s U.S. marketshare slipped to 58 percent year to date from 61 percent in the same period last year, hurt by competition from generic versions. (Reporting By Justin George Varghese in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

