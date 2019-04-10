U.S. charges pummel drugmaker Indivior

(Reuters) - Indivior Plc lost 75 percent of its stock market value on Wednesday and former parent Reckitt Benckiser shed 7 percent after the U.S. Justice Department accused the British drugmaker of illegally boosting prescriptions for its blockbuster opioid addiction treatment.

An indictment filed in federal court in Abingdon, Virginia, alleged Indivior made billions of dollars by deceiving doctors and healthcare benefit programs into believing the film version of its Suboxone treatment was safer and less susceptible to abuse than similar drugs.

The British drugmaker had prospered as U.S. officials stepped up efforts to combat an opioid epidemic that President Donald Trump has declared a public health emergency. U.S. sales account for 80 percent of last year’s $1 billion in revenue.

Shares, however, had already been hurt by expectations of a slump in Suboxone sales with the arrival of generic competition this year and the company has struggled to convince analysts and financial investors that it has an adequate replacement.

Shares in the company crashed 74 percent to 27.7 pence at 0915 GMT, their lowest since it listed in 2014 and less than a fifth of its closing price on that day. That wiped around 540 million pounds off its valuation.

Shares in Reckitt Benckiser, from which Indivior was spun out in 2014, slumped to the bottom of London’s blue chip FTSE 100 index.

Reckitt wasn’t charged but the indictment said the illegal marketing began before the spin-off.

Reckitt Benckiser has flagged the issue before and is carrying a provision of $400 million related to Indivior.

The company declined to comment further on Wednesday.

POTENTIAL PUNISHMENT

In an indictment which charged Indivior and its subsidiary Indivior Inc with conspiracy, health care fraud, mail fraud and wire fraud, the government said it would seek to have it forfeit at least $3 billion.

“An adverse verdict may have a material adverse effect on the company and its financial position and outlook,” Indivior said.

The potential penalty is triple last year’s annual revenue. The company had net cash of $681 million at the end of the year.

Indivior said in a statement it was “extremely disappointed” by the department’s decision to charge it, and added it would “vigorously” contest it.

“The headline potential penalties are severe but a settlement is also still possible,” Jefferies analysts said in a note.

Indivior has spent the last two years fighting multiple legal battles and patent disputes in the United States with companies including Dr.Reddy’s, Teva and Mylan to block them from launching generics.