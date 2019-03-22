Indonesia sets anti-dumping duties on steel products from China, Russia

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesia on Friday made public a set of anti-dumping import duties of up to 20 percent for a number of flat-rolled iron and steel products from seven countries, including China and Russia.

The duties will take effect for five years starting 14 days from March 19, when the government signed the regulation for the anti-dumping tax.

Indonesia also imposed the tax on imports from India, Taiwan, Thailand, Kazakhstan and Belarus.

Separately, Indonesia also set an 11.9 percent anti-dumping duty on a number of other iron and steel products from China.