January 25, 2018 / 5:03 AM / 2 days ago

Indonesia's Bank Rakyat plans to issue bonds worth 12-15 trln rph

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Indonesian state lender PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (BRI) plans to issue bonds worth 12 trillion rupiah to 15 trillion rupiah ($904 million - $1.13 billion) in a three-year program commencing in the second half of 2018, a company director said.

The bank targets to sell 5 trillion rupiah in bonds in the program this year, BRI Chief Financial Officer Haru Koesmahargyo told reporters at a stock market event on Thursday.

Additionally, BRI plans to issue 5 trillion rupiah in bonds from an existing program this year, he said. ($1 = 13,275 rupiah) (Reporting by Cindy Silviana; Writing by Fergus Jensen; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
