Suspected suicide bombing at police HQ in Indonesia's Medan

JAKARTA (Reuters) - A blast outside the police headquarters in the Indonesian city of Medan in North Sumatra is a suspected suicide bombing, a police spokesman said on Wednesday.

Tatan Dirsan Atmaja, a spokesman for the North Sumatra police, said by telephone that the suspected suicide bomber had died in the attack. He said some police officers had been wounded in the blast that occurred at 8:40 a.m. (0140 GMT).

A number of Indonesian television channels showed footage of people rushing out of buildings around the headquarters.