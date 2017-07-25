Indonesia speed boat capsizes, killing at least 10 - police

JAKARTA (Reuters) - A speed boat capsized off Indonesia's Borneo island on Tuesday, killing at least 10 people with several others believed missing, police and rescue officials said.

Indonesia's search and rescue agency said in a statement that 40 people were estimated to have been on board at the time of the accident off North Kalimantan province.

"For the time being the number of people on board is still an initial estimation. There could be people who are not on the manifest. We are waiting for people who may be reported missing by family members," a search and rescue official said.

There have been several accidents in the waterways between Indonesia and Malaysia.

In November, more than half of the 101 passengers aboard a boat died after it hit a reef and sank off the Indonesian island of Batam, south of Singapore.

Four months earlier, a boat sank while en-route to Batam. Malaysian authorities recovered eight bodies and rescued 34 people.