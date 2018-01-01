FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Eight killed, 13 missing after boat capsizes in Indonesia
January 1, 2018 / 6:33 AM / Updated 17 hours ago

Eight killed, 13 missing after boat capsizes in Indonesia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, (Reuters) - Eight people were killed after a boat carrying 48 passengers including children sank off Indonesia’s Kalimantan island on Monday, rescue officials said.

The national rescue agency said in a statement that 13 passengers remained missing while the rest had been rescued.

The boat was on its way from Tanjung Selor to Tarakan on the Indonesian side of Borneo island, when it overturned and sank. It was not immediately clear what caused the accident.

Reporting by Agustinus Beo da Costa, Writing by Kanupriya Kapoor; Editing by Michael Perry

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
