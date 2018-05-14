Indonesia says new suicide attack also involved family, child

SURABAYA, Indonesia (Reuters) - Indonesia’s police chief said a suicide attack outside a police building in Surabaya on Monday, which wounded officers and civilians, was carried out by a family of five that included an eight-year-old child.

Police aim their weapons at a man who was being searched by other police officers following an explosion at nearby police headquarters in Surabaya, Indonesia May 14, 2018 in this photo taken by Antara Foto. Antara Foto/ Didik Suhartono / via REUTERS

The family, riding on two motorbikes, blew themselves up at a checkpoint outside the police station, Police Chief Tito Karnavian told a news conference. The young child survived and is now recovering, he said.

On Sunday, a family of Islamist militants killed 13 people in suicide attacks on three churches in Surabaya.