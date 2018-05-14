FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 14, 2018 / 5:05 AM / Updated 42 minutes ago

Indonesia says police backed by military to step up national security

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesia’s chief security minister said on Monday that police backed by the military would step up security across the Southeast Asian country after a series of deadly suicide attacks by suspected Islamist militants.

“The president has commanded that police, helped by TNI (the armed forces), to exert all power to secure the nation,” Coordinating Minister for Political, Legal and Security Affairs Wiranto told reporters.

The city of Surabaya in East Java was hit by another suicide attack on Monday after Islamist militants killed at least 13 people in bombings on three churches on Sunday.

Reporting by Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Michael Perry; Writing by Ed Davies

