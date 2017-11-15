FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Indonesian coal miner Bumi expects 5 pct rise in 2018 output
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Live
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
Eyes on the 'Crocodile' as military sweeps to power
Zimbabwe
Eyes on the 'Crocodile' as military sweeps to power
Q&A: Too much nonsense in Bollywood, says Rohit Shetty
BOLLYWOOD
Q&A: Too much nonsense in Bollywood, says Rohit Shetty
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
November 15, 2017 / 6:27 AM / Updated a day ago

Indonesian coal miner Bumi expects 5 pct rise in 2018 output

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Indonesia coal miner Bumi Resources estimates its output will rise to around 95 million tonnes in 2018 from between 88 million and 90 million tonnes this year, a company director said on Wednesday, amid an improving price outlook for the fuel.

Bumi had not officially revised its earlier guidance of up to 94 million tonnes this year, Bumi director Dileep Srivastava told Reuters.

But with “unusually heavy rainfall” the company hopes to achieve sales of between 87 million and 88 million tonnes of coal in 2017, he said.

Higher coal prices this year compared to a year ago would compensate for the flatter than expected output volumes, Srivastava said, adding that the company is focusing on restructuring debts and addressing “governance perception issues”.

The company gained approval in July from Indonesia’s financial regulator to restructure $2.6 billion in debt. (Reporting by Fergus Jensen; Editing by Joseph Radford)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.