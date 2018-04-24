Indonesia jails former speaker of parliament for 15 years over graft

JAKARTA (Reuters) - An Indonesian court on Tuesday sentenced the former speaker of parliament, Setya Novanto, to 15 years in jail for his role in causing state losses of around $170 million, linked to a national electronic identity card scheme.

Policemen guard as former Indonesian parliament speaker Setya Novanto (C) walks to his trial at a courtroom in Jakarta, Indonesia, April 24, 2018. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Yanto, the head of a panel of five judges, also said Novanto would be fined 500 million rupiah ($36,000)and barred from public office for five years after serving his sentence.

Novanto said he would consider whether to launch an appeal.

($1=13,897.0000 rupiah)