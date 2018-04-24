FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Detained in Myanmar
North Korea
Reuters Investigates
Tech
The Wider Image
The Road to Brexit
Syria
Sports
Commentary
Pictures
World News
April 24, 2018 / 7:25 AM / Updated 21 minutes ago

Indonesia jails former speaker of parliament for 15 years over graft

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA (Reuters) - An Indonesian court on Tuesday sentenced the former speaker of parliament, Setya Novanto, to 15 years in jail for his role in causing state losses of around $170 million, linked to a national electronic identity card scheme.

Policemen guard as former Indonesian parliament speaker Setya Novanto (C) walks to his trial at a courtroom in Jakarta, Indonesia, April 24, 2018. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Yanto, the head of a panel of five judges, also said Novanto would be fined 500 million rupiah ($36,000)and barred from public office for five years after serving his sentence.

Novanto said he would consider whether to launch an appeal.

($1=13,897.0000 rupiah)

Reporting by Kanupriya Kapoor; Writing by Ed Davies; Editing by Clarence Fernandez

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.