October 29, 2018 / 8:40 AM / in an hour

Indonesia rescuers retrieve body parts from Lion Air crash site

1 Min Read

Rescue personnel prepare to dive at the location where a Lion Air plane crashed into the sea in the north coast of Karawang regency, West Java province Indonesia, October 29, 2018. Antara Foto/Handout/Basarnas via REUTERS

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesian rescuers retrieved body parts on Monday after a Lion Air plane crashed into the sea shortly after take-off from the capital, Jakarta, a spokesman said.

The pilot of the plane, which was carrying 189 people, had requested to return to base before it lost contact 13 minutes into the flight.

Rescue workers are trying to find the main body of the plane after finding debris and aircraft parts floating on the surface of the Java Sea.

Reporting by Agustinus Beo Da Costa; Writing by Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Nick Macfie

