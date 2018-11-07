Boeing issues bulletin for pilots after Lion Air sensor data error

An Indonesian National Transportation Safety Commission (KNKT) official examines a turbine engine from the Lion Air flight JT610 at Tanjung Priok port in Jakarta, Indonesia, November 4, 2018. Picture taken November 4, 2018. REUTERS/Beawiharta

ZHUHAI, China (Reuters) - Boeing Co said on Wednesday it had issued a bulletin to airlines reminding pilots how to handle circumstances where there was erroneous data from “angle of attack” sensors, in the wake of the Lion Air crash in Indonesia last week.

The manufacturer said in a statement that the Indonesian National Transportation Safety Committee had indicated that the Boeing 737 MAX jet involved in the crash, which killed all 189 people on board, had experienced erroneous input from one of the sensors.

The angle of attack probe measures the attitude of the plane relative to the air flow and provides crucial data for flight controls. An angle that is too high can throw the aircraft into an aerodynamic stall.

The Boeing statement did not say whether its advice was specific to the 737 MAX or included other aircraft models.