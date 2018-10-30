Indonesia's Lion Air to meet Boeing on Wednesday to discuss doomed plane

Rescue workers of crashed Lion Air flight JT610 carry a body bag at Tanjung Priok port in Jakarta, Indonesia, October 30, 2018. REUTERS/Edgar Su

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesia’s Lion Air said on Tuesday it would meet a team from U.S. plane maker Boeing Co on Wednesday to discuss the fate of its 737 MAX 8 plane that crashed into the sea minutes after takeoff from Jakarta airport.

“We have many questions for them ... This was a new plane,” Lion Air Director Daniel Putut told reporters at a police hospital where doctors were identifying victim from Monday’s crash.

Lion Air, one of Boeing’s largest customers globally, announced in April a firm order to buy 50 Boeing 737 MAX 10 narrowbody jets with a list price of $6.24 billion.

Putut said the next delivery of the 737 MAX aircraft would have to undergo “an evaluation process” following the crash.