October 29, 2018 / 10:25 AM / Updated an hour ago

Indonesia rescuers expect no survivors from crashed Lion Air plane

1 Min Read

An Indonesian Navy member holds an airplane lifejacket recovered after Lion Air's, flight JT610 sea crash, off the coast of Karawang regency, West Java province, Indonesia, October 29, 2018. REUTERS/Stringer

JAKARTA (Reuters) - An Indonesian search and rescue agency official estimated there would be no survivors from the Lion Air plane that crashed into the sea north of Java Island on Monday.

“We need to find the main wreckage,” Bambang Suryo, operational director of the agency, told reporters. “I predict there are no survivors, based on body parts found so far.”

The plane, with 189 people on board, lost contact 13 minutes after take-off from Jakarta.

Reporting by Agustinus Beo Da Costa; Writing by Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Nick Macfie

