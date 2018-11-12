World News
November 12, 2018 / 9:29 AM / Updated an hour ago

Indonesia to issue preliminary Lion Air crash report in late November

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: A worker assists his colleague during the lifting of a turbine engine of the Lion Air flight JT610 jet, at Tanjung Priok port in Jakarta, Indonesia, November 4, 2018. REUTERS/Beawiharta/File Photo

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesia will issue a preliminary report on Nov. 28 or 29 on its investigation into the crash of a Lion Air plane that killed 189 people on board, Soerjanto Tjahjono, head of the transportation safety committee (KNKT), said on Monday.

“One month after the accident, KNKT will issue a preliminary report and we will publish it over the internet,” he told a news conference in Jakarta.

KNKT was still looking for the cockpit voice recorder from the Boeing 737 MAX, he said. The agency has already downloaded information from the flight data recorder which was found a few days after the Oct. 29 crash.

Reporting by Agustinus Beo Da Costa; Writing by Gayatri Suroyo; Editing by Darren Schuettler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.