2 months ago
Indonesia car sales rise 5.8 pct y/y in May
June 20, 2017 / 9:35 AM / 2 months ago

Indonesia car sales rise 5.8 pct y/y in May

2 Min Read

    JAKARTA, June 20 (Reuters) - Car sales in Indonesia rose 5.8
percent in May from a year earlier, data released by the
automotive industry association showed on Tuesday, as quoted by
PT Astra International Tbk, an Indonesia-based firm primarily
engaged in the automobile business.
    Automakers sold 93,661 vehicles in May, the data showed.
    On a monthly basis, car sales were also up 4.5 percent from
April.
    Following is a table of auto sales in 2016-2017, based on
data from Gaikindo:
        
   Month     Volume      m/m       y/y
                       (in pct)  (in pct)
 2017*                           
 May           93,661      +4.5      +5.8
 April         89,587     -12.5      +5.7
 March        102,336      +7.5      +8.8
 February      95,159     +10.2      +7.9
 January       86,324      -0.6      +1.6
 2016*                           
 December      86,887     -13.6     +18.2
 November     100,862      +8.8     +15.3
 October       92,139      -0.5      +4.2
 September     92,541      -3.9      -0.5
 August        96,282     +55.6      +6.3
 July          61,891     -32.4     +11.3
 June          91,488      +3.3     +11.3
 May           88,567      +4.5     +11.6
 April         84,770      -9.9      +3.9
 March         94,092      +6.7      -5.3
 February      88,208      +3.8      -0.6
 January       85,002     +16.0      -9.8
 * Latest data revision as per Gaikindo official website 
    

 (Reporting by Nilufar Rizki; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)

