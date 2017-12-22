FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Indonesia auto sales in November down 4.6 pct y/y - association
Sections
Featured
Anderson 'gutted' for hapless debutant Curran
Cricket
Anderson 'gutted' for hapless debutant Curran
China regulator summons founder of LeEco back to China
Company News
China regulator summons founder of LeEco back to China
Pictures of the Year 2017
Editor's picks
Pictures of the Year 2017
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
December 22, 2017 / 8:17 AM / 4 days ago

Indonesia auto sales in November down 4.6 pct y/y - association

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    JAKARTA, Dec 22 (Reuters) - Car sales in Indonesia fell 4.6
percent in November from a year earlier, according to data
released by the automotive industry association Gaikindo on
Friday.
    The data showed that automakers sold 96,191 units in
November, down from 100,862 vehicles in the same month last
year.
    On a monthly basis, however, car sales rose 1.9 percent from
October when 94,433 units were sold.
    Following is a table of auto sales in 2016-2017, based on
data from Gaikindo:
 Month        Volume   m/m(in pct)  y/y(in pct)
 2017                               
 November      96,191         +1.9         -4.6
 October*      94,433         +7.7         +2.5
 September*    87,699         -9.9         -5.3
 August*       97,256        +13.9         +1.0
 July          85,323        +28.5        +37.9
 June          66,389        -29.5        -27.5
 May           94,091         +5.0         +6.2
 April         89,623        -12.5         +5.7
 March        102,336         +7.5         +8.8
 February      95,159        +10.2         +7.9
 January       86,324         -0.6         +1.6
 2016*                                         
 December      86,887        -13.6        +18.2
 November     100,862         +8.8        +15.3
 
 (Reporting by Nilufar Rizki; Editing by Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.