Indonesia's Aug car sales rise 0.2 pct y/y

JAKARTA, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Car sales in Indonesia rose 0.2 percent in August from a year earlier, according to data released by the automotive industry association Gaikindo on Monday. The data showed that automakers sold 96,466 units in August, slightly higher than 96,282 vehicles in the same month last year. On a monthly basis, car sales rose 13.1 percent from July when 85,323 units were sold. Following is a table of auto sales in 2016-2017, based on data from Gaikindo: Month Volume m/m y/y (in pct) (in pct) 2017* August 96,466 +13.1 +0.2 July 85,323 +28.5 +37.9 June 66,389 -29.5 -27.5 May 94,091 +5.0 +6.2 April 89,623 -12.5 +5.7 March 102,336 +7.5 +8.8 February 95,159 +10.2 +7.9 January 86,324 -0.6 +1.6 2016* December 86,887 -13.6 +18.2 November 100,862 +8.8 +15.3 October 92,139 -0.5 +4.2 September 92,541 -3.9 -0.5 August 96,282 +55.6 +6.3 July 61,891 -32.4 +11.3 June 91,488 +3.3 +11.3 May 88,567 +4.5 +11.6 * Latest data revision as per Gaikindo official website (Reporting by Nilufar Rizki; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)