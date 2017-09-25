FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indonesia's Aug car sales rise 0.2 pct y/y
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
September 25, 2017 / 10:10 AM / 23 days ago

Indonesia's Aug car sales rise 0.2 pct y/y

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    JAKARTA, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Car sales in Indonesia rose 0.2
percent in August from a year earlier, according to data
released by the automotive industry association Gaikindo on
Monday.
    The data showed that automakers sold 96,466 units in August,
slightly higher than 96,282 vehicles in the same month last
year.
    On a monthly basis, car sales rose 13.1 percent from July
when 85,323 units were sold.
    Following is a table of auto sales in 2016-2017, based on
data from Gaikindo:
   Month     Volume      m/m       y/y
                       (in pct)  (in pct)
 2017*                           
 August        96,466     +13.1      +0.2
 July          85,323     +28.5     +37.9
 June          66,389     -29.5     -27.5
 May           94,091      +5.0      +6.2
 April         89,623     -12.5      +5.7
 March        102,336      +7.5      +8.8
 February      95,159     +10.2      +7.9
 January       86,324      -0.6      +1.6
 2016*                           
 December      86,887     -13.6     +18.2
 November     100,862      +8.8     +15.3
 October       92,139      -0.5      +4.2
 September     92,541      -3.9      -0.5
 August        96,282     +55.6      +6.3
 July          61,891     -32.4     +11.3
 June          91,488      +3.3     +11.3
 May           88,567      +4.5     +11.6
 * Latest data revision as per Gaikindo official website    

 (Reporting by Nilufar Rizki; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)

