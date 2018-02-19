Indonesia's January auto sales rebound 11 pct y/y - association

JAKARTA, Feb 19 (Reuters) - Car sales in Indonesia rose 11.1 percent in January from a year earlier, according to data from the automotive industry association Gaikindo on Monday. The data showed that automakers sold 95,869 units in January, up from 86,262 vehicles in January 2017. On a monthly basis, car sales rose 12.7 percent from December when 85,098 units were sold. Following is a table of auto sales based on data from Gaikindo: Month Volume m/m(in pct) y/y(in pct) 2018 January 95,869 +12.7 +11.1 2017 December 85,098 -11.5 -2.0 November 96,191 +1.9 -4.6 October* 94,433 +7.7 +2.5 September* 87,699 -9.9 -5.3 August* 97,256 +13.9 +1.0 July 85,323 +28.5 +37.9 June 66,389 -29.5 -27.5 May 94,091 +5.0 +6.2 April 89,623 -12.5 +5.7 March 102,336 +7.5 +8.8 February 95,159 +10.2 +7.9 January* 86,262 -0.6 +1.6 (Reporting by Nilufar Rizki; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)