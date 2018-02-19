FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 19, 2018 / 8:59 AM / a day ago

Indonesia's January auto sales rebound 11 pct y/y - association

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    JAKARTA, Feb 19 (Reuters) - Car sales in Indonesia rose 11.1
percent in January from a year earlier, according to data from
the automotive industry association Gaikindo on Monday.
    The data showed that automakers sold 95,869 units in
January, up from 86,262 vehicles in January 2017.
    On a monthly basis, car sales rose 12.7 percent from
December when 85,098 units were sold.
    Following is a table of auto sales based on data from
Gaikindo:
 Month        Volume   m/m(in pct)  y/y(in pct)
 2018                               
 January       95,869        +12.7        +11.1
 2017                               
 December      85,098        -11.5         -2.0
 November      96,191         +1.9         -4.6
 October*      94,433         +7.7         +2.5
 September*    87,699         -9.9         -5.3
 August*       97,256        +13.9         +1.0
 July          85,323        +28.5        +37.9
 June          66,389        -29.5        -27.5
 May           94,091         +5.0         +6.2
 April         89,623        -12.5         +5.7
 March        102,336         +7.5         +8.8
 February      95,159        +10.2         +7.9
 January*      86,262         -0.6         +1.6
 
 (Reporting by Nilufar Rizki; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)
