Indonesia's budget committee approves 2018 GDP growth target of 5.4 pct

JAKARTA, Oct 4 (Reuters) - The Indonesian parliament's budgetary committee on Wednesday approved parts of a government proposal for the 2018 state budget, including an economic growth target of 5.4 percent for next year. The government's GDP growth target for this year is 5.2 percent. The central bank's 2017 growth outlook is 5.1-5.2 percent. The committee also approved several macroeconomic assumptions, including end-2018 annual inflation rate of 3.5 percent and the average exchange rate of the rupiah against the dollar of 13,400. Based on the approved assumptions, both the committee and the government agreed to set 2018 total revenue target at 1,894.7 trillion rupiah ($140.58 billion), above the 1,878.4 trillion rupiah target in the government's initial proposal submitted in August. The committee is scheduled to hold more discussions on 2018 spending plans in coming weeks. The 2018 state budget would still need further approval as a whole by parliament. For the approved assumptions, see the table below: ASSUMPTIONS 2018 2018 2017 2016 approved proposal budget (audited) (unaudited) GDP growth (pct) 5.4 5.4 5.2 5.0 Year-end inflation 3.5 3.5 4.3 3.0 rate (pct) Average 3-mth govt 5.2 5.3 5.2 5.7 T-bills (pct) Average rph exchange 13,400 13,500 13,400 13,307 rate/$ Average oil 48 48 48 40 price/barrel, $ Oil lifting, mln bpd 0.800 0.800 0.815 0.829 Gas lifting, mln boepd 1.200 1.200 1.150 1.180 ($1 = 13,478.0000 rupiah) (Reporting by Hidayat Setiaji; Writing Gayatri Suroyo; Editing by Sam Holmes)