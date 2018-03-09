Indonesia's 2018 current account deficit seen below 2.1 pct of GDP - c.bank

JAKARTA, March 9 (Reuters) - Indonesia’s central bank expects the country’s current account deficit to widen this year, but no larger than 2.1 percent of the gross domestic product (GDP), Governor Agus Martowardojo said on Friday.

It is near the lower end of the central bank’s previous estimate of 2 percent-2.5 percent of GDP for this year.

Martowardojo said he expected the deficit to widen from last year’s 1.7 percent due to higher imports of capital goods, and that trade balance would post a deficit of $230 million in February. (Reporting by Maikel Jefriando Writing by Fransiska Nangoy Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)