a month ago
TABLE-Indonesia sells 17 trillion rupiah of bonds, above target
July 11, 2017 / 8:29 AM / a month ago

TABLE-Indonesia sells 17 trillion rupiah of bonds, above target

3 Min Read

    JAKARTA, July 11 (Reuters) - Indonesia's finance ministry
sold 17 trillion rupiah ($1.27 billion) of bonds at an auction
on Tuesday, above the indicative target of 15 trillion rupiah.
    Total incoming bids were worth 33.68 trillion rupiah, higher
than the 22.26 trillion rupiah received in the previous auction
on June 20.
    The highest bid-to-cover ratio was 2.88 for bonds maturing
in May 2027.
    Following are results of the auction. Bids are in trillions
of rupiah, yields are in percent.
           T-bills    T-bills     Bonds     Bonds     Bonds
           maturing   maturing    maturing  maturing  maturing
           Oct 2017   July 2018   May 2022  May 2027  May 2036
                                  <IDFR006  <IDFR005  <IDFR007
                                  1=>       9=>       2=>
 Incoming  4.370      7.170       6.7199    7.4961    7.9266
 bids                                                 
 (trln                                                
 rph)                                                 
 Winning   3.150      3.100       3.900     2.600     4.250
 bids                                                 
 (trln                                                
 rph)                                                 
 -         1.575      1.600       3.170     1.820     2.975
 Competit                                             
 ive bids                                             
 (trln                                                
 rph)                                                 
 - Non     1.575      1.500       0.730     0.780     1.275 
 competit                                             
 ive bids                                             
 (trln                                                
 rph)                                                 
 Lowest    5.00000    5.90000     6.92000   7.09000   7.97000
 yield                                                
 (pct)                                                
 Highest   5.40000    6.50000     7.26000   7.40000   8.09000
 yield                                                
 (pct)                                                
 Weighted  5.08460    5.94850     6.96988   7.13990   8.00650
 avg                                                  
 yield                                                
 Bid-to-c  1.39       2.31        1.72      2.88      1.87
 over                                                 
 ratio                                                
    NOTE: The highest and lowest yields refer to incoming bids,
not bids absorbed by the ministry. ($1 = 13,390 rupiah)
    

 (Compiled by Nilufar Rizki in Jakarta; Editing by Subhranshu
Sahu)

