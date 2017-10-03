Indonesia raises 17.85 trln rupiah of bonds, above target

JAKARTA, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Indonesia raised 17.85 trillion rupiah ($1.32 billion) worth of bonds at an auction, the finance ministry’s financing and risk management office said on Tuesday, above the indicative target of 15 trillion rupiah.

The government sold T-bills maturing in January 2018 with a weighted average yield of 4.68019 percent, while the T-bills maturing in October 2018 had a weighted average yield of 5.16167 percent.

The bonds maturing in May 2022 had a weighted average yield of 6.17962 percent, up from 5.99918 percent at the previous auction on Sept. 19.

The weighted average yield for bonds maturing in August 2032 was 7.04993 percent.

The bonds maturing in May 2038 had a weighted average yield of 7.23987 percent, higher than 7.16994 percent from the last auction.

Total incoming bids were 34.14 trillion rupiah, lower than the 52.41 trillion rupiah received at the previous auction.

The highest bid-to-cover ratio was 5.96 for the bonds maturing in May 2022.