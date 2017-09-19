TABLE-Indonesia raises 17.5 trillion rupiah of bonds, above target

JAKARTA, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Indonesia's finance ministry sold 17.5 trillion rupiah ($1.32 billion) of bonds at an auction on Tuesday, above the indicative target of 15 trillion rupiah. Following are results of the auction. Bids are in trillions of rupiah, yields are in percent. T-bills T-bills Bonds Bonds Bonds Bonds maturin maturin maturing maturing maturin maturing g Dec g June May 2022 May 2027 g May May 2048 2017 2018 <IDFR006 <IDFR005 2038 <IDFR007 1=> 9=> <IDFR00 6=> 75=> Incomin 11.300 12.485 7.753 10.4295 4.367 6.0765 g bids (trln rph) Winning 5.000 3.000 1.650 2.650 2.400 2.800 bids (trln rph) - 2.500 1.500 1.155 1.855 1.680 1.960 Competi tive bids (trln rph) - Non 2.500 1.500 0.495 0.795 0.720 0.840 competi tive bids (trln rph) Lowest 4.25000 4.94000 5.95000 6.40000 7.10000 7.41000 yield (pct) Highest 4.98000 5.55000 6.10000 6.65000 7.35000 7.80000 yield (pct) Weighte 4.53030 5.04983 5.99918 6.43997 7.16994 7.49708 d avg yield Bid-to- 2.26 4.16 4.70 3.94 1.82 2.17 cover ratio NOTE: The highest and lowest yields refer to incoming bids, not bids absorbed by the ministry. ($1 = 13,265 rupiah) (Compiled by Nilufar Rizki in JAKARTA; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)