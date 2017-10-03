FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-Indonesia raises 17.85 trillion rupiah of bonds, above target
Sections
Featured
Wipro Q2 profit rises 6 percent, beating estimates
Company Results
Wipro Q2 profit rises 6 percent, beating estimates
Islamic State cleared from Syria's Raqqa - monitoring group
MIDDLE EAST
Islamic State cleared from Syria's Raqqa - monitoring group
Microsoft responded quietly after detecting secret database hack
Technology
Microsoft responded quietly after detecting secret database hack
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 3, 2017 / 8:32 AM / in 14 days

TABLE-Indonesia raises 17.85 trillion rupiah of bonds, above target

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    JAKARTA, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Indonesia's finance ministry sold
17.85 trillion rupiah ($1.32 billion) of bonds at an auction on
Tuesday, above the indicative target of 15 trillion rupiah.

    Following are results of the auction. Bids are in trillions
of rupiah, yields are in percent.
             T-bills   T-bills   Bonds      Bonds     Bonds
             maturing  maturing  maturing   maturing  maturing
             Jan 2018  Oct 2018  May 2022   Aug       May 2038
                                 <IDFR0061  2032<IDF  <IDFR007
                                 =>         R0074=>   5=>
 Incoming    6.075     7.700     9.232      5.3593    5.7782
 bids (trln                                           
 rph)                                                 
 Winning     5.000     3.000     1.550      3.650     4.650 
 bids (trln                                           
 rph)                                                 
 -           2.600     1.500     1.085      2.600     3.468 
 Competitiv                                           
 e bids                                               
 (trln rph)                                           
 - Non       2.400     1.500     0.465      1.050     1.182
 competitiv                                           
 e bids                                               
 (trln rph)                                           
 Lowest      4.40000   5.10000   6.11000    7.03000   7.19000
 yield                                                
 (pct)                                                
 Highest     5.25000   5.64000   6.30000    7.13000   7.45000
 yield                                                
 (pct)                                                
 Weighted    4.68019   5.16167   6.17962    7.04993   7.23987
 avg yield                                            
 Bid-to-cov  1.22      2.57      5.96       1.47      1.24
 er ratio                                             
    NOTE: The highest and lowest yields refer to incoming bids,
not bids absorbed by the ministry.($1 = 13,535 rupiah)
    

 (Compiled by Nilufar Rizki in JAKARTA; Editing by Amrutha
Gayathri)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.