TABLE-Indonesia raises 17.85 trillion rupiah of bonds, above target

JAKARTA, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Indonesia's finance ministry sold 17.85 trillion rupiah ($1.32 billion) of bonds at an auction on Tuesday, above the indicative target of 15 trillion rupiah. Following are results of the auction. Bids are in trillions of rupiah, yields are in percent. T-bills T-bills Bonds Bonds Bonds maturing maturing maturing maturing maturing Jan 2018 Oct 2018 May 2022 Aug May 2038 <IDFR0061 2032<IDF <IDFR007 => R0074=> 5=> Incoming 6.075 7.700 9.232 5.3593 5.7782 bids (trln rph) Winning 5.000 3.000 1.550 3.650 4.650 bids (trln rph) - 2.600 1.500 1.085 2.600 3.468 Competitiv e bids (trln rph) - Non 2.400 1.500 0.465 1.050 1.182 competitiv e bids (trln rph) Lowest 4.40000 5.10000 6.11000 7.03000 7.19000 yield (pct) Highest 5.25000 5.64000 6.30000 7.13000 7.45000 yield (pct) Weighted 4.68019 5.16167 6.17962 7.04993 7.23987 avg yield Bid-to-cov 1.22 2.57 5.96 1.47 1.24 er ratio NOTE: The highest and lowest yields refer to incoming bids, not bids absorbed by the ministry.($1 = 13,535 rupiah)