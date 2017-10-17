FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Indonesia raises 22.5 trln rupiah of bonds, mostly with higher yields
October 17, 2017 / 9:28 AM / in 5 days

TABLE-Indonesia raises 22.5 trln rupiah of bonds, mostly with higher yields

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    JAKARTA, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Indonesia's finance ministry sold 22.5 trillion rupiah ($1.67 billion) of bonds at an auction on
Tuesday, above the indicative target of 15 trillion rupiah.
    Following are results of the auction. Bids are in trillions of rupiah, yields are in percent.
                 T-bills maturing  T-bills maturing  Bonds maturing May  Bonds maturing May  Bonds maturing May  Bonds maturing May
                 Jan 2018          Oct 2018          2022                2027                2038                2048            
 Incoming bids   5.520             5.550             10.435              5.7296              5.668               2.0402
 (trln rph)                                                                                                      
 Winning bids    3.650             3.000             6.550               5.200               2.850               1.250
 (trln rph)                                                                                                      
 - Competitive   1.825             1.500             4.585               3.722               2.060               0.955
 bids                                                                                                            
 (trln rph)                                                                                                      
 - Non           1.825             1.500             1.965               1.478               0.790               0.295
 competitive                                                                                                     
 bids                                                                                                            
 (trln rph)                                                                                                      
 Lowest yield    4.65000           5.10000           6.15000             6.45000             7.23000             7.23000
 (pct)                                                                                                           
 Highest yield   5.00000           5.40000           6.30000             6.65000             7.35000             7.50000
 (pct)                                                                                                           
 Weighted avg    4.73997           5.17617           6.19559             6.56981             7.26985             7.29713
 yield                                                                                                           
 Bid-to-cover    1.51              1.85              1.59                1.10                1.99                1.63
 ratio                                                                                                           
    NOTE: The highest and lowest yields refer to incoming bids, not bids absorbed by the ministry. ($1 = 13,505 rupiah)

 (Compiled by Nilufar Rizki in JAKARTA; ; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)

