TABLE-Indonesia raises 22.5 trln rupiah of bonds, mostly with higher yields

JAKARTA, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Indonesia's finance ministry sold 22.5 trillion rupiah ($1.67 billion) of bonds at an auction on Tuesday, above the indicative target of 15 trillion rupiah. Following are results of the auction. Bids are in trillions of rupiah, yields are in percent. T-bills maturing T-bills maturing Bonds maturing May Bonds maturing May Bonds maturing May Bonds maturing May Jan 2018 Oct 2018 2022 2027 2038 2048 Incoming bids 5.520 5.550 10.435 5.7296 5.668 2.0402 (trln rph) Winning bids 3.650 3.000 6.550 5.200 2.850 1.250 (trln rph) - Competitive 1.825 1.500 4.585 3.722 2.060 0.955 bids (trln rph) - Non 1.825 1.500 1.965 1.478 0.790 0.295 competitive bids (trln rph) Lowest yield 4.65000 5.10000 6.15000 6.45000 7.23000 7.23000 (pct) Highest yield 5.00000 5.40000 6.30000 6.65000 7.35000 7.50000 (pct) Weighted avg 4.73997 5.17617 6.19559 6.56981 7.26985 7.29713 yield Bid-to-cover 1.51 1.85 1.59 1.10 1.99 1.63 ratio NOTE: The highest and lowest yields refer to incoming bids, not bids absorbed by the ministry. ($1 = 13,505 rupiah) (Compiled by Nilufar Rizki in JAKARTA; ; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)