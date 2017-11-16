Indonesia c.bank revises 2017 GDP growth forecast to 5.1 pct

JAKARTA, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Indonesia’s central bank on Thursday revised its forecast for 2017 economic growth to 5.1 percent, near the lower end of its previous range of 5.0-5.4 percent.

Bank Indonesia announced the change at the end of a policy meeting at which it held the key policy rate at 4.25 percent, as widely expected.

Earlier this month, Indonesia reported annual growth of 5.06 percent in the third quarter, which fell short of the market’s projection of 5.13 percent.

On Thursday, the central bank said it expected the current account deficit for 2017 to be less than 2 percent of gross domestic product, and it expects the headline inflation rate to be between 3.0 and 3.5 percent at year-end. (Reporting by Jakarta bureau; Editing by Richard Borsuk)