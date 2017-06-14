FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indonesia c.bank deputy gov hopes 2018 loan growth will reach 11-13 pct
June 14, 2017 / 7:27 AM / 2 months ago

Indonesia c.bank deputy gov hopes 2018 loan growth will reach 11-13 pct

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, June 14 (Reuters) - Indonesia's central bank deputy governor Mirza Adityaswara said on Wednesday he hopes bank loans will grow between 11 percent to 13 percent next year.

"Non performing loan levels have come down and banks are more confident to channel bigger credits now," Adityaswara told reporters.

Loans extended by Indonesian banks grew 9.2 percent in March, while NPLs fell to 3.00 percent of outstanding loans, Bank Indonesia (BI) said last month. BI's outlook for 2017 loan growth is between 10 percent to 12 percent. (Reporting by Hidayat Setiaji; Writing by Gayatri Suroyo)

