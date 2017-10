JAKARTA, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Loans extended by Indonesian banks in August grew 8.26 percent from a year earlier, slightly better than the growth in the previous month, data from the country’s financial service regulator shows on Thursday.

Loans increased by 8.2 percent in July.

Indonesia’s central bank estimates 2017 loan growth to be between 8-10 percent. Bank Indonesia will announce its policy rate decision later in the day. (Reporting by Nilufar Rizki; Writing by Fransiska Nangoy)