Indonesia Nov loan growth at 7.47 pct y/y -financial regulator

JAKARTA, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Indonesian loans in November were 7.47 percent larger than a year earlier, the financial service regulator (OJK) said on Thursday. The pace of loan growth was slower than October’s 8.16 percent. The OJK expects annual loan growth to be 8-9 percent at the end of 2017, its chairman Wimboh Santoso told reporters. Indonesia’s sluggish loan growth has impacted the pace of economic expansion, which has long remained close to 5 percent.

