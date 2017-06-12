FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
Indonesia May motorbike sales up 15.2 pct y/y
#Business
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#Monsoon
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
U.S., N. Korea have few channels by which to resolve crises
North Korea Crisis
U.S., N. Korea have few channels by which to resolve crises
Analysis: Buoyant bitcoin stirs crypto-bubble fears
technology
Analysis: Buoyant bitcoin stirs crypto-bubble fears
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
June 12, 2017 / 8:39 AM / 2 months ago

Indonesia May motorbike sales up 15.2 pct y/y

2 Min Read

    JAKARTA, June 12 (Reuters) - Motorcycle sales in Indonesia rose 15.2 percent
in May from a year earlier, data from an industry association showed on Monday.
    These sales are also the highest growth rate since August 2014, according to
Thomson Reuters data.
    Sales stood at 531,496 motorbikes in May, up from 461,506 sold in the
year-ago period. It was also higher than the 388,045 bikes sold in April.
    Motorbikes are hugely popular in Southeast Asia's biggest economy and their
sales are a key indicator of consumption.
    Sales in May were led by Honda Motor Co Ltd, Yamaha Motor Co Ltd
 and Suzuki, data showed.
    Sales volume based on data from industry association, AISI, are as follows: 
       
 Month     Volume       m/m        y/y
                     (in pct)    (in pct)
                                
 2017                           
 May        531,496      +37.0      +15.2
 April      388,045      -18.1      -18.8
 March      473,896       +4.4      -15.9
 Feb        453,763       -4.2      -13.5
 Jan        473,879       +8.2      +13.8
 2016                                    
 Dec        437,764      -23.3      -15.9
 Nov        570,923      -0.05       +6.6
 Oct        571,201       +2.8       -5.3
 Sept       555,820       +5.4       -7.8
 Aug        527,536       72.9      -15.2
 July       305,153      -41.2      -27.6
 June       518,878      +12.4       -9.7
 May        461,506       -3.5       -1.7
 
 (Reporting by Nilufar Rizki; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.