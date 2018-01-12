Indonesia's December motorbike sales fall 5 pct y/y

JAKARTA, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Indonesia's motorcycle sales in December fell 5 percent from a year earlier, data from an industry association showed on Friday. Motorbike sales stood at 415,996 in December, down from 437,764 sold a year earlier. Sales were also lower than the 550,303 bikes sold in November. Motorbikes are hugely popular in Southeast Asia's biggest economy and their sales are a key indicator of consumption. Sales in December were led by Honda Motor Co Ltd, Yamaha Motor Co Ltd and Kawasaki, data showed. Sales volume based on data from industry association, AISI, are as follows: Month Volume m/m y/y (in pct) (in pct) 2017 Dec 415,996 -24.4 -5.0 Nov 550,303 -5.0 -3.6 Oct 579,552 +6.0 +1.5 Sept 546,607 -1.5 -1.7 Aug 554,923 +3.1 +5.2 July 538,176 +41.8 +76.4 June 379,467 -28.6 -26.9 May 531,496 +37.0 +15.2 April 388,045 -18.1 -18.8 March 473,896 +4.4 -15.9 Feb 453,763 -4.2 -13.5 Jan 473,879 +8.2 +13.8 2016 Dec 437,764 -23.3 -15.9 (Reporting by Nilufar Rizki; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)